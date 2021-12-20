Nominations are now open for Crain’s New York Business' 2022 Notable Women in Law. This is a special print and digital editorial feature within Crain's December 20, 2021 issue that will recognize women who are currently serving in a senior level role at a law firm with a staff size of at least 10 and have a minimum of 10 years of experience. Nominees must also serve as role models or mentors to other women attorneys and/or promote inclusive practices in the workplace. We are welcoming nominations to help us determine those recognized in this feature.

The deadline to nominate an individual for this feature has been extended to Oct. 29, at 11:59 p.m. EST.

NOMINATION PROCESS

To nominate: Nominations are only accepted via our website. Click this link to begin: NOMINATE A CANDIDATE

Note: If you do not already have a Crain's New York Business account, you will be asked to create one before you can proceed with the nomination form. We recommend using chrome or firefox web browsers to complete your application. You may also choose to Skip and Log in as a Guest.

Nomination forms must be completed and submitted by Oct. 29 to be considered. All required sections of the form must be completed for consideration. Please note incomplete answers may result in disqualification. Self-nominations are accepted. There is no fee to nominate.

Honoree profiles in the published section will be created using the information supplied in the nomination form. We will not accept revised nomination forms, so take care that what you provide is accurate. Honoree profiles will not be provided for review before the section publishes.

Crain's editorial staff holds full rights to:

Edit information provided to meet style and editorial standards as well as space limitations.

Use direct quotes from the nomination form - nominators may be cited within the publication.

Choose honorees with the most compelling stories, as well as a diverse array of people and roles in the community.

Do not submit information that is subject to change by the publishing date. Do not submit information you consider to be confidential.

IMPORTANT ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA:

Nominee must be based within the 5 boroughs of New York City or the counties of Westchester, Bergen, Nassau or Rockland.

Must be currently serving in a senior level role at a law firm with a staff size of at least 10 (partner, shareholder, practice group chair).

Must be practicing in profession a minimum of 10 years.

Serve as a role model or mentor to other women attorneys and/or promotes inclusive practices in the workplace.

Assumed a leadership position outside of the candidates' law firm including professional organizations and civic/community service initiatives.



For frequently asked questions about this program please visit our FAQ page here. Should you still require assistance, please contact us at notables@crainsnewyork.com.

NOMINATE HERE